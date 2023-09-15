Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 31.4%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $28.42 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $476.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.