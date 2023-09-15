Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Aluf
