Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aluf Price Performance

Shares of AHIX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Aluf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

