AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGRIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 730,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

