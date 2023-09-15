Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 1,682 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.13 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

