Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in August

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

