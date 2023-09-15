Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 3,329 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,832.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $835.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

