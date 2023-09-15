Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allegro.eu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

