Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Shares of Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 million and a PE ratio of -108.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $29,106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $6,644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vox Royalty by 24.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vox Royalty by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

