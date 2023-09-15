Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $57,715.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ICE opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

