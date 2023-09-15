Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $83.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.