Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

