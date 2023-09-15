Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.22 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

