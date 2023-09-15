Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $74.76 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.