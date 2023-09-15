Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

