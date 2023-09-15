Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 4,589 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

