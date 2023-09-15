SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 12th

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

