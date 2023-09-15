Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $674,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

