Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 338 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,249 shares of company stock worth $9,328,627 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

