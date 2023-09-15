Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

