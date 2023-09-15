Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $179,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $329.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

