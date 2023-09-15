Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HCA opened at $264.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

