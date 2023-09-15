iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lowered by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

