Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,079 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $146.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.70.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.