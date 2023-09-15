Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 677,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,905 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 74,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

