Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

ASML opened at $621.90 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $679.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.09. The firm has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

