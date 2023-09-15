Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

