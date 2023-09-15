Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,731 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

