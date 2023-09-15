Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.54 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

