Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.