QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $166.42 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. QUINT has a total market cap of $166.42 million and $58,185.90 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

