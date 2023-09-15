Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.62

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $88.62 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00154067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0020462 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

