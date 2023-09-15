Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $388.81 million and approximately $17.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,592,763 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,262,494,780.3205338 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11974879 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $33,311,592.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

