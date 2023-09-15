Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $9,214,984 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,197.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,025.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,757.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

