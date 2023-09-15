Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.2 %

ILMN opened at $150.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.57 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

