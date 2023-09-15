Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.75

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 61744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $616.21 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

