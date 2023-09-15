Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

