Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $288.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

