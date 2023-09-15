Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,727 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

