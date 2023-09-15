Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2,779 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

