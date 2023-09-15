Capital Market Strategies LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $444.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.87%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

