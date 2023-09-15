Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

