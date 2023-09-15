Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

