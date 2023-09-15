STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Cut by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STAG opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

