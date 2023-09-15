Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMCAW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

