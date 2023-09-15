Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

