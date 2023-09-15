3,869 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

