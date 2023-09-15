Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $91.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

