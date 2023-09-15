Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 64.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 210.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $204.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $158.95 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

