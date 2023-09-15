Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 4%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.15. 237,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 813,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

