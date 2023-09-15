Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. 39,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 232,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TARS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 9,506 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $156,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,300 shares of company stock worth $2,570,189 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.