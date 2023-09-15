Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80. 1,404,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,267,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.